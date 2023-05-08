LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .765 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

  • Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .436 this season while batting .258 with 25 walks and 14 runs scored.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Wade has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).
  • In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Wade has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Nationals will look to Irvin (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
