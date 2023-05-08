LaMonte Wade Jr -- with a slugging percentage of .765 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the mound, on May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with an OBP of .436 this season while batting .258 with 25 walks and 14 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 88th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Wade has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Wade has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

