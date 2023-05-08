In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Golden State Warriors.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per outing (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) while allowing 117.1 per contest (21st in league).

These teams average 236.1 points per game between them, 8.6 more than this game's over/under.

These teams give up 233.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -115 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 16.5 -120 17.8 Austin Reaves 13.5 -130 13.0 Dennis Schroder 9.5 -105 12.6

