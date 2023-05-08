Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play on Monday at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In Marchessault's 76 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Marchessault hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchessault has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 76 Games 10 57 Points 7 28 Goals 3 29 Assists 4

