Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After hitting .214 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is hitting .280 with four doubles and two walks.
- Bart has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).
- He has not homered in his 17 games this year.
- Bart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin (0-0) starts for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
