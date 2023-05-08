After hitting .214 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Bart and the San Francisco Giants face the Washington Nationals (who will start Jake Irvin) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is hitting .280 with four doubles and two walks.

Bart has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), with more than one hit on four occasions (23.5%).

He has not homered in his 17 games this year.

Bart has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings