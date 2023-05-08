Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Monday, Joc Pederson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Brewers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .208.
- Pederson has had a base hit in 14 of 22 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%).
- In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.53 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (40 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
