On Monday, Joc Pederson (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Brewers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Oracle Park

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .208.

Pederson has had a base hit in 14 of 22 games this season, and multiple hits once.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (22.7%).

In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings