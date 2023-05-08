Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Eichel's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jack Eichel vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -204)

0.5 points (Over odds: -204) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has a plus-minus of +26, while averaging 18:46 on the ice per game.

Eichel has a goal in 21 games this year out of 67 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 43 of 67 games this season, Eichel has registered a point, and 18 of those games included multiple points.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Eichel has an implied probability of 67.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eichel has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eichel Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 67 Games 7 66 Points 7 27 Goals 2 39 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.