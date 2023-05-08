J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Jake Irvin TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis is hitting .286 with two doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (23.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (26.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

