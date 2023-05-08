J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
J.D. Davis, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, May 8 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Nationals
|Giants vs Nationals Odds
|Giants vs Nationals Prediction
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis is hitting .286 with two doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (23.3%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (26.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 40 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Irvin (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.