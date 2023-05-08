Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play on Monday at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Barbashev in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.
  • In 14 of 82 games this season Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
  • Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
  • In 27 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
  • Barbashev has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers

  • The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton
82 Games 9
45 Points 9
16 Goals 5
29 Assists 4

