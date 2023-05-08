Ivan Barbashev Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play on Monday at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Barbashev in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
Barbashev Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.
- In 14 of 82 games this season Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.
- In 27 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- Barbashev has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.
Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|82
|Games
|9
|45
|Points
|9
|16
|Goals
|5
|29
|Assists
|4
