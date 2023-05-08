Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers play on Monday at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Barbashev in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Barbashev has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 16:45 on the ice per game.

In 14 of 82 games this season Barbashev has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barbashev has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 27 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 9 45 Points 9 16 Goals 5 29 Assists 4

