Bam Adebayo is one of the players to watch on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Miami Heat (44-38) go head to head with the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

The Knicks were beaten by the Heat on Saturday, 105-86. Jalen Brunson scored 20 in a losing effort, while Jimmy Butler led the winning squad with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Knicks' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat with 20.4 points per game and 9.2 rebounds, while also averaging 3.2 assists.

Butler is tops on the Heat at 5.3 assists per game, while also putting up 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds per contest.

Caleb Martin averages 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is averaging team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is contributing 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he produces 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

RJ Barrett gives the Knicks 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Jalen Brunson NY 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 Bam Adebayo MIA 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Gabe Vincent MIA 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Josh Hart NY 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9

