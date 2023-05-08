Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 on May 8, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)
Eichel is an offensive leader for Vegas with 66 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 65 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 49 assists in 81 games.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +235, Under Odds: -303)
Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the top offensive players on the team with 57 total points (28 goals and 29 assists).
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|7
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl has totaled 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 6
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
