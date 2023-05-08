Player prop bet odds for Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Eichel is an offensive leader for Vegas with 66 points (one per game), with 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games (playing 18:46 per game).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4 at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Chandler Stephenson is one of the top contributors for Vegas with 65 total points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 49 assists in 81 games.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1 at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +235, Under Odds: -303)

Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault is among the top offensive players on the team with 57 total points (28 goals and 29 assists).

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 6 0 0 0 7 vs. Oilers May. 3 0 0 0 4 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 0 0 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 22 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

One of Edmonton's most productive offensive players this season is McDavid, who has 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) and plays an average of 22:23 per game.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 6 2 1 3 3 at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl has totaled 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 6 2 0 2 4 at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5

