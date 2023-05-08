Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1. The Oilers have -175 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+150).
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-175)
|Golden Knights (+150)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Vegas has entered three games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and won each of those games.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 40.0% chance to win.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In Vegas' past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
