The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is tied at 1-1. The Oilers have -175 moneyline odds against the Golden Knights (+150).

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-175) Golden Knights (+150) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 17, or 60.7%, of the 28 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vegas has entered three games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Golden Knights have a 40.0% chance to win.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In Vegas' past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

Their +42 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

