The Edmonton Oilers are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series record is tied up 1-1. Oddsmakers favor the Oilers in this matchup, assigning them -185 odds on the moneyline against the Golden Knights (+150).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Betting Trends

In 60 of 90 matches this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

In the 28 times this season the Oilers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 21-7 in those games.

This season the Golden Knights have nine wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

When playing with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 12-3 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

Vegas' moneyline odds have been +150 or longer two times this season, and it won both.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+120) 2.5 (+140) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+105)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 5-5-0 6 3.4 2.5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.