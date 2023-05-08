How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers are on their home ice at Rogers Place to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is knotted up at 1-1.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Watch ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to catch the action as the Oilers and Golden Knights meet.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|5-1 EDM
|5/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|6-4 VEG
|3/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|7-4 EDM
|3/25/2023
|Oilers
|Golden Knights
|4-3 (F/OT) VEG
|1/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|Oilers
|4-3 EDM
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights allow 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 41 goals during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.