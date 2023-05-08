The Edmonton Oilers are on their home ice at Rogers Place to square off with the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 8, beginning at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The series is knotted up at 1-1.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/6/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 5-1 EDM 5/3/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 6-4 VEG 3/28/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 7-4 EDM 3/25/2023 Oilers Golden Knights 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 1/14/2023 Golden Knights Oilers 4-3 EDM

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights allow 2.7 goals per game (225 in total), 11th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Golden Knights have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Oilers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Oilers are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 41 goals during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players