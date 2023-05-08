Thairo Estrada brings a two-game homer streak into the San Francisco Giants' (15-18) game against the Washington Nationals (14-20) at 9:45 PM ET on Monday, at Oracle Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) to the mound, while Jake Irvin will get the nod for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Giants vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Anthony DeSclafani

DeSclafani (3-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, a 10 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .816 in six games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

DeSclafani has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

The Nationals are sending Irvin (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

In one games this season, he has a 2.08 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .143 against him.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.