Oddsmakers have listed player props for Thairo Estrada, Luis Garcia and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Anthony DeSclafani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

DeSclafani Stats

Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

DeSclafani has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

DeSclafani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros May. 2 8.0 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 26 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Mets Apr. 21 5.0 7 4 4 5 2 at Tigers Apr. 15 6.2 6 3 2 5 0 vs. Royals Apr. 9 6.1 3 1 1 7 0

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .346/.399/.543 on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 7 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (23 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .258/.436/.517 on the season.

Wade brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with four walks and an RBI.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 7 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Luis Garcia Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Garcia Stats

Garcia has 29 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .271/.316/.421 so far this season.

Garcia hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 7 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .267/.326/.392 on the year.

Thomas heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 7 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cubs May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 1

