Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Nationals on May 8, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Thairo Estrada, Luis Garcia and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Anthony DeSclafani Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)
DeSclafani Stats
- Anthony DeSclafani (3-1) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- DeSclafani has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.13), third in WHIP (.816), and 57th in K/9 (7.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
DeSclafani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|May. 2
|8.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Mets
|Apr. 21
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Tigers
|Apr. 15
|6.2
|6
|3
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 9
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has seven doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.
- He's slashed .346/.399/.543 on the season.
- Estrada hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and 10 RBI (23 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .258/.436/.517 on the season.
- Wade brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with four walks and an RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 7
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Luis Garcia Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Garcia Stats
- Garcia has 29 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .271/.316/.421 so far this season.
- Garcia hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Thomas Stats
- Lane Thomas has 32 hits with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .267/.326/.392 on the year.
- Thomas heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
