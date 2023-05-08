When the San Francisco Giants (15-18) and Washington Nationals (14-20) meet in the series opener at Oracle Park on Monday, May 8, Anthony DeSclafani will get the nod for the Giants, while the Nationals will send Jake Irvin to the hill. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-225). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: DeSclafani - SF (3-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (0-0, 2.08 ERA)

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 11 times and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (41.2%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) J.D. Davis 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+190)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

