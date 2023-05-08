The San Francisco Giants and LaMonte Wade Jr head into the first of a three-game series against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Monday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank fourth-best in MLB play with 54 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .427.

The Giants' .241 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

San Francisco has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (148 total runs).

The Giants are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

The Giants' 10.4 strikeouts per game are the most in baseball.

San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco's 4.64 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.337).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Anthony DeSclafani gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed eight scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.

DeSclafani is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

DeSclafani will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 6.3 innings per outing.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Ross Stripling Adrian Houser 5/8/2023 Nationals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Jake Irvin 5/9/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals - Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ross Stripling Ryne Nelson 5/13/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Anthony DeSclafani Zac Gallen

