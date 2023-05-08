Giants vs. Nationals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will take the field at Oracle Park against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia on Monday.
The Giants are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+180). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).
Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-225
|+180
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Explore More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won four of the 11 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (36.4%).
- San Francisco has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- In the 33 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-14-3).
- The Giants have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-8
|6-10
|9-10
|6-8
|9-13
|6-5
