LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will take the field at Oracle Park against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia on Monday.

The Giants are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+180). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have won four of the 11 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (36.4%).
  • San Francisco has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
  • In the 33 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-14-3).
  • The Giants have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-8 6-10 9-10 6-8 9-13 6-5

