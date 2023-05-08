LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will take the field at Oracle Park against the Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia on Monday.

The Giants are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Nationals (+180). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won four of the 11 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (36.4%).

San Francisco has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

In the 33 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-14-3).

The Giants have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-8 6-10 9-10 6-8 9-13 6-5

