Monday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (15-18) matching up with the Washington Nationals (14-20) at 9:45 PM ET (on May 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 2.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin.

Giants vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Giants vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Giants have won four, or 36.4%, of the 11 games they've played as favorites this season.

San Francisco has played as favorites of -225 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

San Francisco has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 148 (4.5 per game).

The Giants have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).

