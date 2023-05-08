Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers meet on Monday at Rogers Place in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Stephenson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +12.

Stephenson has a goal in 16 games this year through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Stephenson has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 10 of them.

In 37 of 81 games this season, Stephenson has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 57.4% that Stephenson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 81 Games 10 65 Points 4 16 Goals 2 49 Assists 2

