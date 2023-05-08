The San Francisco Giants and Cal Stevenson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Cal Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Stevenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cal Stevenson At The Plate (2022)

  • Stevenson hit .167 with three doubles and eight walks.
  • In nine of 23 games a season ago, Stevenson got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He did not homer last year in the 23 games he appeared in.
  • Stevenson had an RBI in one of 23 games last year.
  • He crossed home in four of 23 games a year ago (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 13
.222 AVG .121
.267 OBP .256
.296 SLG .152
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
10/2 K/BB 13/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 13
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Irvin (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.