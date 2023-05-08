Cal Stevenson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Nationals - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Cal Stevenson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Cal Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Stevenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Nationals Player Props
|Giants vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Giants vs Nationals
|Giants vs Nationals Odds
|Giants vs Nationals Prediction
Cal Stevenson At The Plate (2022)
- Stevenson hit .167 with three doubles and eight walks.
- In nine of 23 games a season ago, Stevenson got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He did not homer last year in the 23 games he appeared in.
- Stevenson had an RBI in one of 23 games last year.
- He crossed home in four of 23 games a year ago (17.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|.222
|AVG
|.121
|.267
|OBP
|.256
|.296
|SLG
|.152
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|10/2
|K/BB
|13/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Nationals pitching staff was 23rd in the league last season with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
- Irvin (0-0) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.