The San Francisco Giants and Cal Stevenson, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Cal Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Cal Stevenson At The Plate (2022)

Stevenson hit .167 with three doubles and eight walks.

In nine of 23 games a season ago, Stevenson got a hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He did not homer last year in the 23 games he appeared in.

Stevenson had an RBI in one of 23 games last year.

He crossed home in four of 23 games a year ago (17.4%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 13 .222 AVG .121 .267 OBP .256 .296 SLG .152 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 10/2 K/BB 13/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 13 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

