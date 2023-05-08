Alex Pietrangelo will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8, 2023. Considering a wager on Pietrangelo in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

Pietrangelo's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:58 per game on the ice, is +13.

In 10 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Pietrangelo has a point in 35 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 13 of them.

In 30 of 73 games this year, Pietrangelo has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Pietrangelo's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+69) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 73 Games 10 54 Points 4 11 Goals 1 43 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.