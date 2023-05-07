Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|How to Watch Giants vs Brewers
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
|Giants vs Brewers Prediction
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .262 with three doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%) Flores has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Flores has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (eight of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%).
- In 11 games this year (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers' 3.56 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Houser will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 22 games last season he put together a 6-10 record and had a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.