The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .262 with three doubles, six home runs and six walks.

In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%) Flores has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.

Flores has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (eight of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%).

In 11 games this year (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 12 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings