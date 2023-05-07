The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Brewers.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

  • Flores is batting .262 with three doubles, six home runs and six walks.
  • In 16 of 25 games this year (64.0%) Flores has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Flores has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this season (eight of 25), with more than one RBI three times (12.0%).
  • In 11 games this year (44.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.56 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Houser will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • In 22 games last season he put together a 6-10 record and had a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP.
