Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Adrian Houser on May 7 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .516, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 37th in slugging.
- Estrada is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 25 of 31 games this year (80.6%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).
- In five games this season, he has homered (16.1%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Estrada has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.4%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Houser will start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
- Last season he compiled a 6-10 record, a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP over his 22 games.
