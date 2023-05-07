Thairo Estrada and his .442 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Milwaukee Brewers and Adrian Houser on May 7 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Brewers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .516, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 37th in slugging.

Estrada is batting .278 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 25 of 31 games this year (80.6%) Estrada has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (35.5%).

In five games this season, he has homered (16.1%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

Estrada has driven in a run in 10 games this season (32.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 51.6% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 19.4%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 12 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

