On Sunday, Mitch Haniger (coming off going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)



Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger is hitting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In five of nine games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings