On Sunday, Mitch Haniger (coming off going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger is hitting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • In five of nine games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Houser makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Last season he finished with a 6-10 record, a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP over his 22 games.
