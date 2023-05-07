Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mitch Haniger (coming off going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|How to Watch Giants vs Brewers
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
|Giants vs Brewers Prediction
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger is hitting .194 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In five of nine games this season, Haniger has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Houser makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Last season he finished with a 6-10 record, a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP over his 22 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.