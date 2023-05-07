LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.438) this season, fueled by 21 hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Wade has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.7%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 12 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 30-year-old righty, started and went 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 22 games last season he compiled a 6-10 record and had a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP.
