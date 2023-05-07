On Sunday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.758 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.438) this season, fueled by 21 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Wade has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this season (53.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.7%).

In 20.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 12 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings