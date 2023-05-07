Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joey Bart (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart is batting .280 with four doubles and two walks.
- Bart has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 17 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.
- In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Bart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.56 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Last season he finished with a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling a 6-10 record.
