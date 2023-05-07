On Sunday, Joey Bart (.214 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Bart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart is batting .280 with four doubles and two walks.

Bart has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 17 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.5% of those games.

In 17 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Bart has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings