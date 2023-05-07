Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Sunday, Joc Pederson (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .224.
- In 14 of 21 games this year, Pederson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has had at least one RBI in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with more than one RBI five times (23.8%).
- He has scored at least one run seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.56).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (38 total, 1.2 per game).
- Houser will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 22 games last season he compiled a 6-10 record and had a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP.
