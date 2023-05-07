On Sunday, Joc Pederson (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks while batting .224.

In 14 of 21 games this year, Pederson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 21), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has had at least one RBI in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with more than one RBI five times (23.8%).

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings