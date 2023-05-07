The Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak when visiting the San Francisco Giants (15-17) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Ross Stripling (0-1) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Brewers.

Giants vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

Stripling (0-1) will take the mound for the Giants, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 6.10 ERA this season with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across six games.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 30-year-old right-hander started and went 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP, putting together a 6-10 record.

