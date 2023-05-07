Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Brewers on May 7, 2023
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:51 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Rowdy Tellez and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has 41 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .336/.391/.516 slash line on the season.
- Estrada hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Astros
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has 21 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .250/.438/.524 on the season.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 5
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 3
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Tellez Stats
- Tellez has put up 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.
- He's slashed .248/.333/.554 on the year.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Yelich Stats
- Christian Yelich has 29 hits with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .234/.317/.363 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
