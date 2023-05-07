Player prop bet odds for Thairo Estrada, Rowdy Tellez and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 41 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a .336/.391/.516 slash line on the season.

Estrada hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Astros May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Astros May. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has 21 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs, 25 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .250/.438/.524 on the season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 5 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 1 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Tellez Stats

Tellez has put up 25 hits with four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 22 runs.

He's slashed .248/.333/.554 on the year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Yelich Stats

Christian Yelich has 29 hits with four doubles, four home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 13 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .234/.317/.363 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 4 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

