Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (15-17), who are going for a series sweep, will host Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) at Oracle Park on Sunday, May 7. The game will start at 4:05 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Giants (-135). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Ross Stripling - SF (0-1, 6.10 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won four out of the 10 games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Giants have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been victorious in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win six times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Mitch Haniger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+185) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Joey Bart 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL West +1600 - 4th

