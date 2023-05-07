How to Watch the Giants vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:11 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ross Stripling is set to start for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.7 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 53 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .425 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
- San Francisco is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (145 total).
- The Giants are 17th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Giants' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- San Francisco has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.319).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Stripling (0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Astros
|L 7-3
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Luis Garcia
|5/2/2023
|Astros
|W 2-0
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Hunter Brown
|5/3/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Framber Valdez
|5/5/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Corbin Burnes
|5/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Colin Rea
|5/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Adrian Houser
|5/8/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Jake Irvin
|5/9/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Corbin
|5/10/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Josiah Gray
|5/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Henry
|5/12/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Ryne Nelson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.