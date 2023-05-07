Ross Stripling is set to start for the San Francisco Giants on Sunday against Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.7 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB action with 53 total home runs.

San Francisco's .425 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

San Francisco is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (145 total).

The Giants are 17th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.319).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Stripling (0-1 with a 6.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 5/1/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Ross Stripling Luis Garcia 5/2/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Anthony DeSclafani Hunter Brown 5/3/2023 Astros W 4-2 Away Logan Webb Framber Valdez 5/5/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Home Sean Manaea Corbin Burnes 5/6/2023 Brewers W 4-1 Home Alex Cobb Colin Rea 5/7/2023 Brewers - Home Ross Stripling Adrian Houser 5/8/2023 Nationals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Jake Irvin 5/9/2023 Nationals - Home Logan Webb Patrick Corbin 5/10/2023 Nationals - Home Sean Manaea Josiah Gray 5/11/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Alex Cobb Tommy Henry 5/12/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ross Stripling Ryne Nelson

