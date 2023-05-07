Giants vs. Brewers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Rowdy Tellez among those expected to step up at the plate.
The Giants are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+110). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.
Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-135
|+110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Giants Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
Giants Betting Records & Stats
- The Giants have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-6).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 57.4%.
- In the 32 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-3).
- The Giants have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Giants Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-7
|6-10
|9-9
|6-8
|9-12
|6-5
