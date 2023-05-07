The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Rowdy Tellez among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Giants are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+110). The matchup's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Brewers Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Giants -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-1.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

  • The Giants have won 40% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (4-6).
  • When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 2-5 (28.6%).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants' implied win probability is 57.4%.
  • In the 32 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for San Francisco, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-3).
  • The Giants have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
9-7 6-10 9-9 6-8 9-12 6-5

