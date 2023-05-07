Sunday's game at Oracle Park has the Milwaukee Brewers (18-15) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (15-17) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Brewers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Giants will give the nod to Ross Stripling (0-1) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser.

Giants vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Giants vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won four of those games.

San Francisco has entered seven games this season favored by -135 or more and is 2-5 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored 145 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.59 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule