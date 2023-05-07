Austin Slater is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 7, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

  • Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
  • Slater had a base hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (13.6%).
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 25 of 125 games last season (20.0%), Slater picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (5.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.252 AVG .278
.335 OBP .400
.377 SLG .444
11 XBH 13
3 HR 4
14 RBI 20
49/17 K/BB 40/23
4 SB 8
Home Away
64 GP 61
28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%)
7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%)
20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Houser gets the call to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
  • In 22 games last season he put together a 6-10 record and had a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP.
