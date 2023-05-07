Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Slater is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 7, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)
- Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.
- Slater had a base hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (13.6%).
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25 of 125 games last season (20.0%), Slater picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (5.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.252
|AVG
|.278
|.335
|OBP
|.400
|.377
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|20
|49/17
|K/BB
|40/23
|4
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|61
|28 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (41.0%)
|7 (10.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (16.4%)
|20 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|22 (36.1%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (23.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Houser gets the call to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty last appeared Tuesday, Sept. 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he started and went 3 1/3 innings.
- In 22 games last season he put together a 6-10 record and had a 4.73 ERA and a 1.461 WHIP.
