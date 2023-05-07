Austin Slater is available when the San Francisco Giants battle Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 7, when he went 2-for-4 with an RBI against the Astros.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate (2022)

Slater hit .264 with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Slater had a base hit in 53 of 125 games last season (42.4%), with more than one hit in 17 of those contests (13.6%).

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 125 opportunities, 5.6%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 25 of 125 games last season (20.0%), Slater picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (5.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 33.6% of his games last season (42 of 125), he scored at least one run, and in six (4.8%) he scored two or more runs.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .252 AVG .278 .335 OBP .400 .377 SLG .444 11 XBH 13 3 HR 4 14 RBI 20 49/17 K/BB 40/23 4 SB 8 Home Away 64 GP 61 28 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (41.0%) 7 (10.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (16.4%) 20 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 22 (36.1%) 3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)