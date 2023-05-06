William Karlsson Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
William Karlsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Oilers
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Player Props
Karlsson Season Stats Insights
- Karlsson has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).
- In 14 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Karlsson has a point in 41 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 12 times.
- Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.
- The implied probability is 52.4% that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- There is a 37% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Karlsson Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|82
|Games
|8
|53
|Points
|6
|14
|Goals
|3
|39
|Assists
|3
