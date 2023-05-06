William Karlsson and the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

William Karlsson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +14).

In 14 of 82 games this season, Karlsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Karlsson has a point in 41 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 12 times.

Karlsson has an assist in 32 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Karlsson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 8 53 Points 6 14 Goals 3 39 Assists 3

