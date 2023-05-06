The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Colin Rea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .395 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

In nine games this season, Estrada has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 15 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-run games (20.0%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (46.7%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

