Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .395 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.3%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In nine games this season, Estrada has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-run games (20.0%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (46.7%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.8 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (36 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 32-year-old has put up a 4.79 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.
