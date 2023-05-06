Shea Theodore will be on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Considering a bet on Theodore in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Shea Theodore vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Theodore Season Stats Insights

In 55 games this season, Theodore has averaged 21:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +16.

In eight of 55 games this season, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 32 of 55 games this year, Theodore has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 28 of 55 games this season, Theodore has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Theodore hits the over on his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Theodore having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Theodore Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 55 Games 8 41 Points 5 8 Goals 0 33 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.