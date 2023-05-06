Reilly Smith will be in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Smith interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Reilly Smith vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Smith has averaged 16:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +11.

In Smith's 78 games played this season he's scored in 22 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Smith has a point in 43 of 78 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Smith has an assist in 24 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Smith has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Smith Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 78 Games 8 56 Points 4 26 Goals 2 30 Assists 2

