Nicolas Roy and the Vegas Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Roy in the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Nicolas Roy vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Roy Season Stats Insights

Roy has averaged 16:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In 13 of 65 games this season, Roy has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 26 of 65 games this season, Roy has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Roy has an assist in 14 of 65 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Roy's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25% of Roy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Roy Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 65 Games 9 30 Points 4 14 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.