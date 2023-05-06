The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

  • Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .214.
  • Haniger has picked up a hit in five games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to allow 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.79 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.