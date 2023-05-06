Mitch Haniger Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Haniger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
|Giants vs Brewers Prediction
Mitch Haniger At The Plate
- Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .214.
- Haniger has picked up a hit in five games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 36 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.79 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .208 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.