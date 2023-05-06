The San Francisco Giants and Mitch Haniger, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mitch Haniger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Haniger At The Plate

Haniger has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .214.

Haniger has picked up a hit in five games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of eight games played this season, and in 6.5% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season, Haniger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Haniger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings