Mark Stone will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers meet in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In 14 of 43 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 26 games this season (out of 43), including multiple points 10 times.

Stone has an assist in 18 of 43 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stone has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 43 Games 6 38 Points 5 17 Goals 3 21 Assists 2

