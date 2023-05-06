The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .828 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco with 20 hits and an OBP of .444 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

In 51.7% of his 29 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 29), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this year, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 games this season (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings