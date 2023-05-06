LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The San Francisco Giants, including LaMonte Wade Jr and his .828 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
|Giants vs Brewers Prediction
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco with 20 hits and an OBP of .444 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- In 51.7% of his 29 games this season, Wade has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 29), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year, Wade has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 games this season (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.53 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (0-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.79 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.