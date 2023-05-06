Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Marchessault goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 76 Games 9 57 Points 7 28 Goals 3 29 Assists 4

