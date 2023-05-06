Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets: Golden Knights vs. Oilers - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers face off on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Oilers
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Golden Knights vs Oilers Player Props
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- In 76 games this season, Marchessault has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:08 on the ice per game.
- In 23 of 76 games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- Marchessault has a point in 43 of 76 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- Marchessault has an assist in 25 of 76 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- The implied probability that Marchessault goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.
- There is a 32.3% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 256 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|76
|Games
|9
|57
|Points
|7
|28
|Goals
|3
|29
|Assists
|4
