Joey Bart Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Joey Bart (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Joey Bart At The Plate
- Bart has three doubles and two walks while batting .277.
- Bart has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
- Bart has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.53).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 36 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Rea (0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.79, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
