On Saturday, Joey Bart (.185 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Joey Bart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Discover More About This Game

Joey Bart At The Plate

Bart has three doubles and two walks while batting .277.

Bart has reached base via a hit in nine games this season (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has not homered in his 16 games this year.

Bart has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Bart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

