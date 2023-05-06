Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Brewers - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Joc Pederson (.367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Brewers Player Props
|Giants vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Brewers Odds
|Giants vs Brewers Prediction
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .238 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Pederson has had a base hit in 14 of 20 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (25.0%).
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (72.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (54.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- The Brewers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (36 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.79, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.