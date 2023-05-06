On Saturday, Joc Pederson (.367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .238 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Pederson has had a base hit in 14 of 20 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson has driven in a run in 10 games this season (50.0%), including five games with more than one RBI (25.0%).

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (54.5%)

