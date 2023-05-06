Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are facing the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Eichel in that upcoming Golden Knights-Oilers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -213)

0.5 points (Over odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Eichel Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, Eichel has averaged 18:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.

In 21 of 67 games this season, Eichel has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 43 games this year (out of 67), including multiple points 18 times.

Eichel has an assist in 33 of 67 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Eichel's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 68.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 50% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +69.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 67 Games 6 66 Points 7 27 Goals 2 39 Assists 5

