Ivan Barbashev will be on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Barbashev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Golden Knights vs Oilers Game Info

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

Barbashev's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:45 per game on the ice, is +1.

Barbashev has scored a goal in a game 14 times this season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 35 of 82 games this year, Barbashev has recorded a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Barbashev has had an assist in a game 27 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Barbashev has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Barbashev has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +69 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 82 Games 8 45 Points 8 16 Goals 4 29 Assists 4

