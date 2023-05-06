Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Oilers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 on May 6, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Eichel's 66 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|0
|1
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chandler Stephenson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)
Chandler Stephenson has scored 65 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 49 assists.
Stephenson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|2
|0
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|1
|1
|2
|4
Jonathan Marchessault Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)
Jonathan Marchessault is a crucial player on offense for Vegas with 28 goals and 29 assists.
Marchessault Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Apr. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Jets
|Apr. 22
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Jets
|Apr. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 153 points in 82 games (64 goals and 89 assists).
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|2
|0
|2
|7
Put your picks to the test and bet on Oilers vs. Golden Knights player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)
Leon Draisaitl has 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|May. 3
|4
|0
|4
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 29
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Kings
|Apr. 21
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.