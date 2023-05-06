The Edmonton Oilers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -213, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Eichel's 66 points are pivotal for Vegas. He has put up 27 goals and 39 assists in 67 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 3 1 1 2 5 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 24 0 0 0 4 at Jets Apr. 22 2 1 3 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 0 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -145)

Chandler Stephenson has scored 65 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 16 goals and 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 3 1 0 1 1 vs. Jets Apr. 27 2 0 2 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 2 2 1 at Jets Apr. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Apr. 20 1 1 2 4

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -263)

Jonathan Marchessault is a crucial player on offense for Vegas with 28 goals and 29 assists.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers May. 3 0 0 0 4 vs. Jets Apr. 27 0 0 0 2 at Jets Apr. 24 0 1 1 1 at Jets Apr. 22 0 0 0 7 vs. Jets Apr. 20 0 0 0 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is McDavid, who has scored 153 points in 82 games (64 goals and 89 assists).

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 3 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2 at Kings Apr. 21 2 0 2 7

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oilers vs. Golden Knights player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

1.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -196, Under Odds: +160)

Leon Draisaitl has 128 points (1.6 per game), scoring 52 goals and adding 76 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights May. 3 4 0 4 5 at Kings Apr. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.