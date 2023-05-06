On Saturday the Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Oilers are favored, with -125 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have +105 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-125) Golden Knights (+105) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 17, or 63.0%, of the 27 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has a record of 10-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total just once over Vegas' most recent 10 contests.

During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

