Golden Knights vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
On Saturday the Vegas Golden Knights are on their home ice at T-Mobile Arena to play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Oilers are favored, with -125 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Golden Knights, who have +105 moneyline odds.
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-125)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|-
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 17, or 63.0%, of the 27 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Vegas has a record of 10-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights vs Oilers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|267 (14th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|225 (11th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|42 (25th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights and their opponents hit the total just once over Vegas' most recent 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7 goals.
- The Golden Knights have scored 267 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 14th in the league.
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.
- They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.
